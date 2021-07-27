Update On Randy Orton’s Status, Possible Return

It looks like Randy Orton is headed back the ring soon, if WWE live event cards are to be believed. As previously reported, Orton’s absence from WWE TV in recent weeks is because he is said to be on the company’s internal disabled/inactive list although there’s no word as to why.

According to Wrestling Inc, that seems likely to change soon as Orton is advertised for Saturday’s WWE Supershow live event in Milwaukee as well as Sunday’s show in Detroit. Local ads also have Orton teaming with Riddle and Drew McIntyre against Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, and Omos in a likely dark match main event at Monday’s Raw.

It’s worth noting a caveat here that advertised appearances don’t always pan out (“card subject to change”) and Orton was locally advertised to appear at last night’s Raw but didn’t.