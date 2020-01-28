wrestling / News
WWE News: Update On Plans for RAW Announce Team, Keith Lee On His Royal Rumble Debut, Ride Along Season Premiere
– As noted last night, Bryan Saxton joined the RAW announce team last night along with Todd Phillips and Jerry Lawler. PWInsider reports that Saxton is back on the RAW announce team full-time going forward and that the plan is to stick with the three-man team.
– WWE posted this video today, featuring Keith Lee discussing the failures he faced early on to get to NXT, and what his Royal Rumble debut meant to him.
– WWE tweeted about the season premiere of WWE Ride Along which is set for this Friday at 7:30PM ET on WWE Network: “Buckle up. 🚙 The season premiere of #WWERideAlong streams THIS FRIDAY at 7:30pm ET on
@WWENetwork. @AlexaBliss_WWE @NikkiCrossWWE @CarmellaWWE @WWEGraves”
