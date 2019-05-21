Update on Last Night’s Raw Being ‘Extremely Disorganized’ Backstage

– Speaking today’s latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke on the backstage atmosphere during last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw. According to Meltzer, last night’s show was very disorganized backstage, and “a lot of things changed while the show was going on.” As previously reported, WrestleVotes shared a rumor that last night’s Raw did not have a finalized script until after the show started.

Dave Meltzer added, “Apparently, backstage it was extremely disorganized, and things were being changed as the show was going on. Matches were changed. And maybe that’s why Baron Corbin got pinned. Who knows?”

Raw this week featured the introduction of a new WWE championship called the 24/7 title, which is up for grabs 24/7 and open to every WWE brand. Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar also said they will reveal who they will cash in the Money in the Bank contract on next week.