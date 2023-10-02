Update on Rey Fenix Following Injury Angle at AEW WrestleDream

During last night’s AEW Wrestledream PPV, Rey Fenix was part of a four-team match but disappeared early on after an injury angle. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Fenix was not actually hurt during the match and was simply written out due to preexisting issues.

Fenix has been banged up, particularly after his match with Jon Moxley at Grand Slam two weeks ago. So the decision was made to write him out to protect him.

At this time, Fenix is scheduled to defend the AEW International title at Dynamite on Wednesday.