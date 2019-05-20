wrestling / News
Update on Rey Mysterio’s Status After Money in the Bank
May 20, 2019 | Posted by
– It appears as if Rey Mysterio was in fact injured at Money in the Bank last night. As was reported earlier today, there was concern that the new United States Champion was hurt during his match with Samoa Joe and/or the post-match attack, and he was checked out by officials after the match.
According to PWInsider, the belief among those backstage is that Mysterio suffered a separated shoulder. He is not currently set to appear on tonight’s Raw.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Addresses Heat Between Scott Steiner and Buff Bagwell Going Into Slamboree 1999
- Jim Ross Discusses What It Was Like to Work With ‘High Maintenance’ Ultimate Warrior During His 1996 Return to WWE
- Lana Says WWE Regularly Gives Ideas She Pitches To Others, Comments on Game of Thrones Finale
- Steve Austin Argues on Twitter Over Fan Attack in Germany, Triple H Beat Up Austin’s Attacker Until Security Intervened