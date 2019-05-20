Update on Rey Mysterio’s Status After Money in the Bank

– It appears as if Rey Mysterio was in fact injured at Money in the Bank last night. As was reported earlier today, there was concern that the new United States Champion was hurt during his match with Samoa Joe and/or the post-match attack, and he was checked out by officials after the match.

According to PWInsider, the belief among those backstage is that Mysterio suffered a separated shoulder. He is not currently set to appear on tonight’s Raw.