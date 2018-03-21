Update on Rey Mysterio’s WWE Negotiations

– There’s a new development in Rey Mysterio’s ongoing negotiations with WWE. PWInsider reports that Mysterio is headed to Birmingham, Alabama in order to have his bicep injury cheked out by WWE doctors in advance of his potentially signing with the company. The site notes that Mysterio is also still currently advertised for his match with Jushin Liger at NJPW’s Long Beach, California show on Sunday.

Mysterio has stayed in talks with WWE despite his signing on to Aro Lucha as a performer and co-owner. Mysterio reportedly told fans at Lexington Comic and Toy Convention earlier this month that his injury, a grade one bicep tear, could keep him out of the ring for a month.