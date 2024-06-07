Update on When Rhea Ripley Is Expected To Return To WWE After Shoulder Injury

Rhea Ripley has been out of action for months after suffering a shoulder injury shortly after Wrestlemania 40. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Ripley opted to rehab the shoulder instead of get surgery and has been doing that during her time away. The current belief is that she will not be back in time for Summerslam. However, if she heals faster than expected, or if the storyline changes and they need her to appear, then she’ll show up earlier.

If the rehab doesn’t heal the shoulder enough, it could eventually require surgery.