Update on Ric Flair’s AEW Contract, If He Can Appear For WWE

It was previously reported that Ric Flair stated he could not appear at WWE Wrestlemania 41 because he was still under contract to AEW. However, that may not be the case. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Flair’s contract was largely part of a sponsorship deal for his Whooo! Energy drink. He signed a two-year deal in late 2023. The contract is reportedly “not very restrictive” and that if he wanted to do something with Charlotte in WWE, he could.

AEW hasn’t used Flair since Revolution of last year and isn’t likely to any time soon. There are currently no plans for that.