Update on Rick Boogs’ Surgery Plans Following WrestleMania Injury

A new report has an update on Rick Boogs following his injury at night one of WrestleMania 38. As reported last night, Boogs suffered a torn quad patella during his match with Shinsuke Nakamura against The Usos and is set to undergo surgery. PWInsider reports that Boogs is being sent by WWE to Birmingham, Alabama today where he have the surgery done.

The injury is expected to take months to recover from, depending on the severity of the tear. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Boogs for a quick and full recovery.