– Fightful Select has an update on the Rick Steiner and Gisele Shaw situation that reportedly took place earlier in the year at WrestleCon and how it relates his son, current WWE NXT Superstar Bron Breakker. The WWE Hall of Famer yelled derogatory and transphobic language to her at the event. Steiner was later barred from participating in further WrestleCon events that weekend. Fightful’s update noted while the incident will not hurt Bron Breakker’s standing in WWE NXT, the incident has reportedly eliminated any chance of Breakker’s WWE Hall of Famer father appearing in WWE again for the foreseeable future.

Breakker recently addressed his father’s comments during an interview with Wrestling Junkie. Breakker stated, “Yeah, you know, I appreciate the question. I can’t speak for my father, but that’s not a reflection of me and who I am and what I’m about.”

WWE sources informed Fightful that there was no consideration in holding Breakker responsible for his father’s behavior. Also, it was stated the Breakker hasn’t shown any character issues at all since he signed with the company.

On last week’s WWE NXT Gold Rush special, Bron Breakker challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in a losing effort.