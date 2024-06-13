Update on Ricochet’s WWE Contract, If Samantha Irvin Is Also Leaving

As previously reported, Ricochet gave his notice to WWE this past weekend and is expected to leave the company when his contract expires. He was seemingly written off television this past Monday on RAW. Fightful Select reports that Ricochet did not make the trip to Scotland for WWE’s Clash at the Castle event. He is also not booked to appear on WWE TV again, although he technically could since he’s still under contract until July.

Samantha Irvin, meanwhile, is in Scotland for the PPV and will remain with WWE. It’s unknown how much time is left on her deal.