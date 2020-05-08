wrestling / News
WWE News: Update on Riddick Moss’ Status, Most-Watched WWE Network Shows
– Riddick Moss’ absence from WWE television is not reportedly a bad sign for his future prospects. While not providing details, the WON reports that Moss is among those names who have “disappeared with the new normal” and is not a sign that the company has given up on him.
Moss last appeared on Raw back on the April 4th episode of Raw when he lost the WWE 24/7 Championship to Mojo Rawley.
– The site adds that this week’s most-watched WWE Network shows are as follows:
1. WWE Untold: I Am The Game
2. Best Raw Matches of the Decade
3. Best Smackdown Matches of the Decade
4. Best of Money in the Bank
5. WrestleMania 36 (Night Two)
6. Stone Cold’s Hell Raising Memories
7. WWE Top 10: Wild WWE Headquarters Moments
