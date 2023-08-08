Update To Roman Reigns’ SummerSlam Injury

A recent Fightful Select report has provided additional details to the earlier accounts of Roman Reigns’ SummerSlam injury. Fightful’s sources confirmed the initial reports of Reigns’ incident at the PLE but stated that he is still on the schedule for SmackDown this coming Friday. This runs counter to the previously reported news that Reigns wouldn’t be slated for WWE’s television episodes for the next few months. Sources also indicated that any internally scheduled events for Reigns have not been shelved at this time, although those decisions could be subject to change.

According to the reports, there has been no official comment from WWE on the situation, but Fightful indicated that creative plans have not been altered by the new as of Tuesday afternoon. More details will be provided on the situation as they become available.