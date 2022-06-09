Update on Rumored New WWE and VICE TV Docuseries From Dark Side of the Ring Creators

– As previously noted, SEScoops put out a report that WWE has a project in the works with Dark Side of the Ring creators Jason Eisener and Evan Husney. The project was described as “campfire talks” about the old days of wrestling. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp has an update on this news, along with the previous news of Dark Side of the Ring not returning for VICE’s 2022 and 2023 schedules.

Sapp reached out to Husney and Eisener, who stated that the are inaccuracies in reports on the new series with WWE and Dark Side of the Ring being on hold. They also stated an official announcement should be on its way soon.

While Dark Side of the Ring was not mentioned in VICE TV’s 2022 and 2023 schedules, VICE did release a statement last month saying that the network is “as committed as ever to both the series and the broader Dark Side franchise. Evan and Jason are hard at work making more content that we know our fans of the series will love. Stay tuned.”

SEScoops also reported that WWE is “heavily involved” with the new planned docuseries for VICE, and VICE will reportedly have access to WWE’s archives and contracted talent. WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin was said to have recently conducted some filming for the project, which is currently underway in Los Angeles. Additional WWE legends are expected to work on the project in the coming weeks.