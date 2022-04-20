Latest Update on Rumored NJPW & AEW Supershow

A new report has an update on the rumored supershow planned with AEW and NJPW. As previously reported, it has been rumored that Tony Khan’s big announcement planned tonight will be an event with both companies. While it must be noted that it such a show is not confirmed to be the announcement, Dave Meltzer said on the F4W Online message board that the supershow is in the works. Meltzer wrote:

“This is definitely being worked on. Don’t have a date past a Sunday in late June.”

There’s no word on where the show might take place. The two companies, despite having a few early bumps in the road in terms of their relationship, have been working together since February of 2021 with NJPW talent occasionally appearing on AEW TV like KENTA, Jay White, and Tomohiro Ishii while AEW talent have worked for NJPW Strong like Jon Moxley, Brody King, and Christopher Daniels.

Again, as of now there is no confirmation whether this will be Khan’s “major announcement” tonight.