wrestling / News
Latest Update on Rumored NJPW & AEW Supershow
A new report has an update on the rumored supershow planned with AEW and NJPW. As previously reported, it has been rumored that Tony Khan’s big announcement planned tonight will be an event with both companies. While it must be noted that it such a show is not confirmed to be the announcement, Dave Meltzer said on the F4W Online message board that the supershow is in the works. Meltzer wrote:
“This is definitely being worked on. Don’t have a date past a Sunday in late June.”
There’s no word on where the show might take place. The two companies, despite having a few early bumps in the road in terms of their relationship, have been working together since February of 2021 with NJPW talent occasionally appearing on AEW TV like KENTA, Jay White, and Tomohiro Ishii while AEW talent have worked for NJPW Strong like Jon Moxley, Brody King, and Christopher Daniels.
Again, as of now there is no confirmation whether this will be Khan’s “major announcement” tonight.
More Trending Stories
- Stone Cold Feels “100%” Following WrestleMania 38, Open To Another Appearance
- Eric Bischoff On What He Wants To See More & Less Of In Wrestling, Importance Of Mixing Up Storyline Length
- Becky Lynch Reflects On Her WWE Return At SummerSlam 2021, Her Reaction To Fan Attacking Seth Rollins On Raw
- Randy Orton’s Wife Once Nicked Him As “The Viper” Was Discussing His Love For Riddle