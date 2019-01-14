wrestling / News
WWE News: Update on Sami Zayn’s Return, Ronda Rousey and Sasha Banks Hype Raw and Royal Rumble
– Sami Zayn is currently working out in the ring toward his return from injury. PWInsider reports that Zayn is at the WWE Performance Center as he preps for his in-ring retuen.
Zayn was teased last monthy by WWE for a return soon. He has been out since June due to shoulder injuries that required two surgeries.
– Ronda Rousey and Sasha Banks posted to social media to hype their match at the Royal Rumble and team up tonight on Raw. Backs posted a picture of her working Rousey over within WWE 2K19, while Rousey posted to Instagram promoting tonight’s match:
