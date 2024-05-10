Update on the Status of Sammy Guevara After Recent AEW Suspension

As reported in March, Sammy Guevara was suspended from AEW following an incident in which concussion protocol was not followed during a match with Jeff Hardy. Hardy suffered a broken nose during their match on Rampage after a knee to the head. The match continued with Guevara hitting his finish, which was not supposed to happen.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Guevara is no longer suspended from AEW. However, there is currently no word on when he’ll be back on television. There have been things pitched for him, but nothing has happened yet.