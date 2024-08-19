Update On Saraya’s AEW Contract

A new report has details on Saraya’s current contract status with AEW. Fightful Select reports that the former Women’s World Champion’s deal with AEW runs through at least September. According to the report, there were option years on the deal but the exact nature of those option years is uncertain as sources have said each side holds the option.

According to the report, Saraya and AEW have been in talks about extending the deal for a year, either with a new contract or the option being exercised. It is also noted that while Saraya does not officially have a match announced for All In, she is planned for the show.

Saraya won the AEW World Championship at All In 2023 but lost it to Hikaru Shida 44 days later on the October 10th, 2023 episode of Dynamite. Toni Storm won the title 39 days later and has held it ever since. She will battle Storm for the title on this week’s Dynamite.