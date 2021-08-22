Update on Sasha Banks’ Status After Missing WWE SummerSlam

Sasha Banks did not compete at last night’s WWE SummerSlam as planned, and a new report has an update on her status. As was reported last night, Banks was announced just before her scheduled match with Bianca Belair that Banks would not be appearing and Belair eventually faced Lynch in a quick losing effort.

The Banks and Belair match had been been absent from live events leading up to the PPV, with both Banks and Belair not at the shows due to what WWE called “unforeseen circumstances.” According to Fightful Select, sources in WWE have confirmed that Banks was not cleared to compete and that the company hopes to have her back soon.

Additionally, it was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE knew eight days ago that Banks wouldn’t likely be able to compete.