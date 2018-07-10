wrestling / News
Update on Scott Casey Following Heart Attack
July 10, 2018 | Posted by
– Les Thatcher has provided an update on Scott Casey after he had a heart attack on Monday. Thatcher posted the following to Twitter following the initial report of Casey’s heart attack, noting that he is resting and in good spirits. Thatcher noted that Casey will be undergoing surgery on Friday.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Casey for a quick and full recovery.
UPDATE on my buddy Cowboy Scott Casey. Just talked to him & he is resting & in good spirits & surgery will be Friday. Please keep him in your thoughts & prayers. 🙏👍
— Les Thatcher (@LesThatcher) July 10, 2018