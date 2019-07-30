wrestling / News
WWE News: Update on Seth Rollins After Lesnar Attack, Mike Kanellis Tweets After Losing 24/7 Title to Maria, Drake Maverick on Maria’s Title Win
– As previously reported, WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar appeared on Raw last night. He came out during Rollins’ match and brutalized his Summerslam title challenger. After the incident, WWE.com released an update on Seth Rollins’ condition.
Per the update, “Seth Rollins is reportedly undergoing a series of evaluations and we will have more details as they became available on WWE Digital.”
– As noted, Maria Kanellis beat her husband Mike Kanellis on Raw last night to win the WWE 24/7 title. After the show, Mike Kanellis commented on the title change on Twitter, which you can see below. Kanellis wrote, “This car ride to the hotel is so awkward #WWE.”
This car ride to the hotel is so awkward #WWE @WWE
— Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) July 30, 2019
– Former WWE 24/7 champion Drake Maverick also commented on Maria’s title win last night, noting he told his wife that a pregnant woman is now 24/7 champ. He wrote, “UPDATE: I told my wife that a pregnant woman is now the 24/7 Champion. She said: ‘Oh she’s pregnant? Some women have all the luck’ STILL have yet to consummated my marriage.#WWE @WWE #RAW #Maverick247.” You can check out his tweet below.
UPDATE: I told my wife that a pregnant woman is now the 24/7 Champion.
She said: “Oh she’s pregnant? Some women have all the luck” 😐
STILL have yet to consummated my marriage.#WWE @WWE #RAW #Maverick247
— My Shoot Name Brand (@WWEMaverick) July 30, 2019
