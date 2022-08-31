Update On Shinjiro Otani’s Injury Status

A new report has an update on the status of Japense legend Shinjiro Otani after he suffered a cervical cord injury in April. Otani was hospitalized after the injury at the ZERO1 show and had to undergo spinal surgery. According to Tokyo Sports, Otani was transferred to a rehabilitation hospital in Tokyo in August.

Otani is still paralyzed from the neck down, and the report includes a message dictated by Otani, who uses a nurse to help him keep in touch with his family:

To all the passionate wrestling fans and everyone in the wrestling industry Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your warm words of encouragement and support. I am still living every day as hard as I can. I am living in an environment where I cannot hear what is going on in the world of wrestling, which I love, so that I can concentrate on my treatment and rehabilitation. I am working hard in my rehabilitation every day, wondering what the current wrestling scene is like. I believe that if I can overcome this, I will be able to return to the world of wrestling, which I love. Wrestling is something that gives me strength. Wrestling is the best! I have the utmost respect for all the pro-wrestlers who still wrestle every day. And to all the fans who come to the venue, I thank you so much for your support. Shinjiro Otani will definitely return before you all. Thank you for your continued support of professional wrestling.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Otani and his family.