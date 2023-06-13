– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided an update on STARDOM talent working this month’s AEW Forbidden Door II event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Meltzer reported that as of Sunday (June 11), AEW has not talked to any of the wrestlers in STARDOM about working the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view event.

Additionally, most of the STARDOM roster is also booked for the STARDOM Sunshine 2023 event, which is being held the same day as Forbidden Door. Sunshine is being held in Tokyo. So, it appears unlikely that any of the top talent from STARDOM will be traveling to the US for an inter-promotional title bout at Forbidden Door II.

It was previously rumored that there had been talks of STARDOM talent working Forbidden Door, but there were some obstacles regarding which wrestlers would be available that weekend. Meltzer also reported that entertainers and wrestlers do no need work visas in order to perform in Canada. AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II is scheduled for Sunday, June 25 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.