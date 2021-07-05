Update on Status of Chad Gable’s WWE Contract

A new report has an update on Chad Gable’s current contract with WWE. Fightful Select checked into the matter due to some hefty speculation about when Gable’s WWE contract might be up after Dax Harwood suggested in a post to Twitter back in March that Gable could be available in May or so.

Fightful notes that the tweet was absolutely done as a joke and Gable’s contract with WWE still has a lot of time left on it. The site notes that several AEW talent members have told them that if Gable became available, they would push to get him into the company.