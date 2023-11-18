Update on Status of Wrestler Who Debuted At Last Night’s ROH TV Tapings (SPOILERS)

As previously reported, Ronda Rousey made her Ring of Honor debut at last night’s ROH TV, something that was not announced before it happened. She teamed with Marina Shafir against Athena and Billie Starkz, running back their match from Wrestling REVOLVER the night before.

Fightful Select reports that while there has been speculation about Rousey’s status with AEW/ROH, she has not signed with either. She is on a handshake deal with AEW at the moment. The bookings she has done recently for ROH, REVOLVER and Lucha VaVoom are because she wanted to work with Shafir.

Rousey is also not expected to be the mystery signing at Full Gear tonight and was never considered for that spot.