Update on Stephanie McMahon Following Appearance at Wrestlemania 40, If She Is Working There Again

As previously reported, Stephanie McMahon opened Wrestlemania 40 to give a speech, returning to the company after some time away. PWInsider reports that McMahon has not officially returned as an employee or in any kind of executive role. It was also not a way for McMahon to start becoming a part of storylines.

Her appearance was done as a surprise and away to give the audience “one more thing they did not expect.” She also wanted to personally support the company’s new era. However, she would be welcome to return in the future.

This is in line with a report from Fightful Select, which notes that WWE is not planning to disassociate with her in any way. She was said to be welcomed back “with open arms” as she is liked by many.

When asked if there was any hesitation to use Stephanie after she was named as “Corporate Officer Number 3” in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against her father and WWE, sources with TKO said they are supporting Stephanie. Sources claim they have not heard of how she addressed the allegations or that she knew of McMahon taking part in the things he is accused of. Another source said this is a personal situation for Stephanie but by appearing at Wrestlemania, she was “firmly picking a side publicly.”