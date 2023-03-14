Update On Steve Austin Being Pitched For WrestleMania 39

A report has new details on Steve Austin being pitched a match for WrestleMania 39. As previously reported, WWE had previously pitched matches to Austin for WrestleMania including Brock Lesnar last summer and a possible fight with Roman Reigns. Austin had turned down the Lesnar match due to money, while he reportedly didn’t get back to WWE on the latter offer.

According to Fightful Select, WWE sources believe that he is open to the possibility of a match for the right situation and money. It was noted that WWE has made additional pitches to appear on the show, though not “necessarily” for marquee matchups. The site confirms that LA Knight has been pitched, though no one has been able to verify that the match is happening.

Austin is also scheduled to do some promotional work for WWE 2K23 soon.