Update On Superstar Billy Graham’s Medical Issues

The Facebook page of Superstar Billy Graham has provided an update on the WWE Hall of Famer’s medical issues. The page posted an update on the issues that Graham has been having for a while now, as you can see in full below. It includes the link to the GoFundMe for Graham’s mecial expenses, which you can go to here.

The post reads in full:

April 25, 2023

It has now been four months since Wayne has not been home, he has either been at the rehab center, or in the hospital.

Due to ongoing issues from his lack of appetite he has now lost 80 pounds and subsequently continues to struggle with extreme weakness. The Osteomyelitis infection in his ears,skull and sinus cavity remains his greatest challenge. He’s on strong IV antibiotics 3 times a day to treat this and the infectious disease doctor says he will need to be on them for at least 3 more months. As a result of this infection, he is currently completely deaf. We’re praying this is temporary, and will resolve as the infection is treated. He has intermittently also suffered with kidney issues, and been on dialysis. This in addition to Billy having heart and lung concerns, sores from being in bed for 4 months and depression.

The financial situation has become dire as Insurance is only covering part of this treatment. His rehab copay care is costing $200 a day, out of pocket. Unfortunately, both Wayne, and his wife Valerie, contracted Covid 2 months ago. And unfortunately In Valerie’s case she continues to struggle with what is now Long Covid and as a result she has had to extend her LOA, consequently this has left them with absolutely no income. The emotional strain of not being able to visit her husband, due to Covid, along with the deep concern over his health as well as their financial difficulties is heart-wrenching and very stressful for them both.

Anyone who could find it in their heart to donate any amount, would be so greatly appreciated. Thank you so much. Please help, and pray for the superstar to recover, and get back home where he belongs. God Bless you all, and thank you. He is in the fight of his life.