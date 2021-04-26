wrestling / News
Update on Tasha Steelz Following Big Bump at Impact Rebellion
April 26, 2021 | Posted by
A new report has an update on how Tasha Steelz is doing after she took a nasty spill at Impact Rebellion. On Sunday’s PPV, Steelz and Kiera Hogan lost the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championships to Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering. During the match, Steelz went over the top rope and hit her back pretty hard on the apron.
According to Fightful Select, Steelz is fine after the spot. She had no issues finishing the match and was said to not be injured backstage after the bout.
You can see the spot below:
That HAS TO HURT!!!#IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/7Kn2Fvxlbk
— FITE (@FiteTV) April 26, 2021
