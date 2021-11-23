Update On Terry Funk’s Health Issues, Funk Still In Assisted Living

As previously noted, it was announced back in July that WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk was receiving “residential care for his multiple health issues.” John Arezzi shared an update on Funk’s status in a recent edition of the Pro Wrestling Spotlight podcast.

When discussing Funk’s issues, Arezzi mentioned that Funk is still in assisted living and that Mick Foley had stated that Funk was “sounding better” after a recent conversation between the two (via WrestlingNews.co):

“He’s in assisted living. I spoke to him earlier this year and he had a hard time remembering and he snapped back in. I was trying to get him on one of these Pro Wrestling Spotlight Live [shows] that I did on YouTube. I talked to him but I just knew after that conversation that it wasn’t gonna happen because he was in the middle of a conversation and he goes, ‘am I John, who are you?’ He didn’t really remember very much but when I was with Mick Foley not too long ago, a couple of weeks back here in Nashville, he had talked to Terry recently and he said that Terry was sounding better. He’s getting the care he needs and it looks like Terry Funk is fighting as he always has done to this time just remain cognizant and just be the legend that he is and we wish him the best and we pray for him all the time.”

On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Terry Funk and his family.