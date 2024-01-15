Update on Ticket Sales For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

WrestleTix reports that this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite at the North Charleston Coliseum is nearly sold out. The show has 2,198 tickets out, with 312 still available. However, it should be noted that the show is only set up for 2,510. The venue has a capacity of 13,295.

Nevertheless, the show has sold an additional 328 tickets since two days ago, after the majority of the card was announced. The ticket prices range from $20-80. This is the promotion’s debut in this venue.