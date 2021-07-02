Update on Ticket Sales For Upcoming AEW Shows

A new report has an update on how ticket sales are going for AEW’s upcoming shows. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the following amount of tickets have been sold for the upcoming shows through August 11th:

* Road Rager (July 7th in Miami): just over 2,900 sold

* AEW Fyter Fest Night One (July 14th in Cedar Park, Texas): 4,350 sold – 97 shy of capacity

* AEW Fyter Fest Night Two (July 21st in Garland, Texas): 4,200 sold

* AEW Fight For the Fallen (July 28th in Charlotte, NC): 4,300 sold

* AEW Dynamite (August 11th in Pittsburgh): 3,500 sold

* AEW Rampage (August 13th in Pittsburgh): 3,200 sold

The two Pittsburgh shows went on sale this past week. The site reports that the Miami, Cedar Falls and Charlotte shows are ahead of pace of where they sold last time in the venues, while Garland is keeping pace. The Pittsburgh show sold a total of 6,000 tickets in its last show so it is likely to come up a bit short.