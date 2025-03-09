– F4WOnline.com reports that WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden and NXT Roadblock at The Hulu Theater at the Madison Square Garden are both sold out for this week. WWE reportedly opted for limited staging for both shows, so the crowds will be larger than usual for wrestling at both venues.

Raw at MSG reportedly has 16,600 tickets out, with 4,500 tickets distributed for NXT Roadblock. Monday Night Raw streams live tomorrow on Netflix. NXT Roadblock will air on Tuesday, March 11 on The CW. Here’s the updated lineup for tomorrow’s Monday Night Raw:

* Steel Cage Match: CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

* Tornado Tag Team Match: Dragon Lee & Rey Mysterio vs. New Day

* Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller

* AJ Styles calls out Logan Paul