wrestling / News
Update on Ticket Sales for WWE Raw at MSG, NXT Roadblock at The Theater at MSG
March 9, 2025 | Posted by
– F4WOnline.com reports that WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden and NXT Roadblock at The Hulu Theater at the Madison Square Garden are both sold out for this week. WWE reportedly opted for limited staging for both shows, so the crowds will be larger than usual for wrestling at both venues.
Raw at MSG reportedly has 16,600 tickets out, with 4,500 tickets distributed for NXT Roadblock. Monday Night Raw streams live tomorrow on Netflix. NXT Roadblock will air on Tuesday, March 11 on The CW. Here’s the updated lineup for tomorrow’s Monday Night Raw:
* Steel Cage Match: CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins
* Tornado Tag Team Match: Dragon Lee & Rey Mysterio vs. New Day
* Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller
* AJ Styles calls out Logan Paul
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Explains Why Hulk Hogan Is One Of the Best Workers Of All-Time
- CM Punk Credits WWE’s Backstage Culture Changes With Improving the On-Screen Product
- More Details Regarding Reported Backstage Heat On Jade Cargill
- Lex Luger Recalls Jumping to WCW in 1995, Says Linda McMahon Was Angrier at Him Than Vince