Latest Update On Tickets for WWE Royal Rumble & Elimination Chamber

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on advance tickets for WWE Royal Rumble in Tampa Bay and Elimination Chamber in Australia.

The Rumble takes place at Tropicana Field. While an exact number is unavailable, it is still ahead of the pace of last year’s event in San Antonio. The show has moved well over 30,000 tickets at this point. However, it may not get the same amount of tickets as last year, even with a sellout. Tropicana Field is smaller than the Alamodome. If the event has no stage, they can get around 45,000 with around 37,000 paid. There are still some tickets available. The get-in price on the secondary market is $119, indicating high demand.

Elimination Chamber happens in Perth on February 24. There are currently 41,762 tickets out.