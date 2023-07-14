Update on Timothy Thatcher After MLW Never Say Never Match Was Stopped

At MLW MLW Never Say Never, Tracy Williams defeated Timothy Thatcher when the match was stopped. After a DDT, Thatcher failed to kick out when he was supposed to. The match continued but after the referee checked on Thatcher, he ended the match. He was checked on by officials after the match and left under his own power.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that Thatcher suffered a legitimate concussion in the match, which is why it was stopped. The finish was not an angle.