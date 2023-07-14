wrestling / News
Update on Timothy Thatcher After MLW Never Say Never Match Was Stopped
July 14, 2023 | Posted by
At MLW MLW Never Say Never, Tracy Williams defeated Timothy Thatcher when the match was stopped. After a DDT, Thatcher failed to kick out when he was supposed to. The match continued but after the referee checked on Thatcher, he ended the match. He was checked on by officials after the match and left under his own power.
In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that Thatcher suffered a legitimate concussion in the match, which is why it was stopped. The finish was not an angle.
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Explains Issues With MJF & Adam Cole’s Dynamite Tag Match, AEW Not Investing In Big Men
- Kenny Omega Weighs In On Criticism Of His AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Match
- AEW Organizes List of Banned Moves & Spots, Spots That Require Approval by Coaches & Medical Staff
- Jeff Jarrett On What Visiting Vince McMahon’s Home Is Like, How He Convinced Karen To Be A Heel