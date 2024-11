A new report has an update on the buyrate for TNA Bound For Glory. As reported last week, the initial buyrate was 2,500. The WON now reports that in week two it is at a little under 5,200 buys, making it up 28.8% from Slammiversary’s numbers.

Bound For Glory saw Nic Nemeth retain the TNA World Championship against Joe Hendry in the main event after JBL got involved, taking out Hendry.