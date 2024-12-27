wrestling / News

Update on TNA Contract Status of Jordynne Grace

December 27, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jordynne Grace WWE Royal Rumble Image Credit: WWE

Fightful Select has an update on the TNA contract status of Jordynne Grace, which was expected to be up at the end of the year. Her deal was initially expected to be done in early 2025 (not mid-2025). However, Grace agreed to a change to that deal, so she’s not leaving immediately.

Grace’s last contracted dates for TNA are the weekend of Genesis (January 19), where she will face Tessa Blanchard. After that, she will be a free agent. WWE is said to be interested, and Grace would be a free agent in time to appear at the Royal Rumble.

