Update on TNA Contract Status of Steph De Lander
March 5, 2025 | Posted by
– Fightful Select has an update on the contract status of TNA Digital Media Champion Steph De Lander. De Lander recently returned to TV and was crowned TNA Digital Media Champion as part of the “divorce settlement” of her on-air husband PCO.
According to the latest update, De Lander is still not under a new contract with TNA Wrestling. It was recently reported late last year that her deal was nearly up. De Lander was sidelined due to injury last year. Fightful notes that it’s unknown if she’s been cleared for an in-ring return.
