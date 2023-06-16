Update on Tommaso Ciampa’s Recovery & Return Plans

Tommaso Ciampa has been out of action for the past eight months after undergoing surgery, and he could be back soon. As reported, Ciampa underwent hip surgery back in October of last year and has been on the shelf since. Ciampa was teased a few weeks ago on Raw as a potential addition to Johnny Gargano’s family, and PWInsider reports that there’s word that he may be back this summer.

According to the outlet, there has been talk in WWE that Ciampa could be ready to return as soon as next month. WWE has yet to confirm Ciampa’s potential return and he has not been booked for any shows as of yet. He recently shared a photo on Instagram showing himself back in shape as he works toward his return.