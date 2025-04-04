Update on if Travis Scott and the Rock Are Currently Scheduled For WWE Wrestlemania 41 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

Both Travis Scott and The Rock were part of John Cena’s heel turn at Elimination Chamber, but neither have been seen since. In fact, Cena has not mentioned The Rock since then, although he joined forces with him on the show. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Scott is currently planned for Wrestlemania 41, although it’s unknown what he’ll be doing.

As for The Rock, everyone assumes he’ll be at Wrestlemania in some form, but that hasn’t been confirmed. It’s up the Rock, ultimately, whether or not he appears. Since his status is up in the air, WWE has not been mentioning him on TV other than in passing.

The WON notes that the original plan was for Rock to help John Cena win the title at the show.