Update On Vince McMahon & Bruce Prichard Involvement With WWE NXT

As previously reported, there have been lots of rumors regarding Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard’s potential involvement in the new-look WWE NXT. Fightful Select has an update on where things stand with their roles with NXT.

According to Fightful, numerous WWE sources “effectively denied” reports on the NXT production being handled by McMahon and Prichard. One source stated “don’t believe everything you hear” regarding the rumors of their involvement.

Fightful notes that several other sources did confirm Prichard is scheduled to visit the WWE Performance Center on Saturday, but that NXT talent is not mandated to be in attendance, with some unsure of the reasoning behind Prichard’s visit.

Meanwhile, an additional source pointed out that neither would have the “time capabilities” to add NXT to their ongoing duties with WWE.