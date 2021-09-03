wrestling / News
Update On Vince McMahon & Bruce Prichard Involvement With WWE NXT
As previously reported, there have been lots of rumors regarding Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard’s potential involvement in the new-look WWE NXT. Fightful Select has an update on where things stand with their roles with NXT.
According to Fightful, numerous WWE sources “effectively denied” reports on the NXT production being handled by McMahon and Prichard. One source stated “don’t believe everything you hear” regarding the rumors of their involvement.
Fightful notes that several other sources did confirm Prichard is scheduled to visit the WWE Performance Center on Saturday, but that NXT talent is not mandated to be in attendance, with some unsure of the reasoning behind Prichard’s visit.
Meanwhile, an additional source pointed out that neither would have the “time capabilities” to add NXT to their ongoing duties with WWE.
More Trending Stories
- WWE, AEW, Wrestlers & More Issue Statements on Passing of Shannon ‘Daffney’ Spruill
- WWE Reportedly Reminds Talent That Mental Counseling Is Available
- Kurt Angle Thinks Brock Lesnar’s Return Took Away Buzz From CM Punk in AEW
- Rumored Reason for PAC’s Absence From AEW All Out Said To Be Similar To Sasha Banks