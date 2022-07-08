Update On Vince McMahon For Tonight’s Smackdown Following Latest Allegations Report

It’s business as usual for Vince McMahon at tonight’s Smackdown following news of the latest allegations made against him, according to a new report. As was reported earlier, the Wall Street Journal published a new report stating that McMahon allegedly agreed to pay over $12 million in hush money to four different women over the last 16 years, including $7.5 million to a former on-screen talent who he coerced into performing oral sex on him, then demoted her and opted not to renew her contract in 2005 when she refused to do anything else.

According to PWInsider, McMahon is at tonight’s Smackdown and acting in his regular role in terms of directing the creative for the show. WWE sent an internal memo after the report broke and said that “We want to reiterate that we and our Board of Directors take these allegations seriously. We’ve been cooperating fully with the investigation led by our Board of Directors and will continue to do so until its conclusion.”