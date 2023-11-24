Update on When Sammy Guevara Will Return to AEW TV

Sammy Guevara has been out of action after suffering a concussion last month at AEW WrestleDream. Guevara had said he wasn’t sure when he would be cleared, although Fuego del Sol recently said that it was ‘imminent.’

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Guevara has been cleared to return to the ring and should be back very soon. The reason he has not returned after getting cleared was due to his wife Tay, who is set to give birth to their child ‘any day now’.