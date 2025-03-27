wrestling / News

Update on Will Ospreay’s Health After Landing on Hip At AEW Revolution

March 27, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Will Ospreay AEW Revolution, Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Will Ospreay landed on his hip at AEW Revolution after hitting a Spanish Fly from the top of a steel cage. He has been selling the injury on television, leading some to believe it is legitimate. However, Fightful Select reports that Ospreay is fine and is simplying selling.

It was noted that he was ‘beat up’ due to his in-ring style but was okay after the cage match.

