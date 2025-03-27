wrestling / News
Update on Will Ospreay’s Health After Landing on Hip At AEW Revolution
March 27, 2025 | Posted by
Will Ospreay landed on his hip at AEW Revolution after hitting a Spanish Fly from the top of a steel cage. He has been selling the injury on television, leading some to believe it is legitimate. However, Fightful Select reports that Ospreay is fine and is simplying selling.
It was noted that he was ‘beat up’ due to his in-ring style but was okay after the cage match.
More Trending Stories
- Saraya Recalls Story About Drew McIntyre Helping Her Earlier in Her Career in Her Book
- Bully Ray Wonders Why John Cena Mentioned Ric Flair This Week on WWE Raw
- Mick Foley Says His Career Wouldn’t Be the Same If Not For Hell in a Cell Match with The Undertaker
- CM Punk Recalls Conversation With Triple H That Led To WWE Return, Says They Are Very Similar