– Wrestlenomics (via Fightful) has an update on the syndicated TV ratings and viewership for WOW – Women of Wrestling from November 5 through December 3. According to the report, the November 12 episode had the highest viewership with 332,000 viewers. That episode also drew the highest P18-49 key demo rating at 0.06.

Additionally, the report notes that Women of Wrestling averaged 279,000 viewers in November 2023, with an average 0.04 key demo rating. Here’s a breakdown of the WOW numbers through November:

* November 5: 241,000 viewers, P18-49 rating 0.03

* November 12: 332,000 viewers, P18-49 rating 0.06

* November 19: 249,000 viewers, P18-49 rating 0.05

* November 26: 292,000 viewers, P18-49 rating 0.05

* December 3: 239,000 viewers, P18-49 rating 0.03