– Fightful Select has some additional backstage notes from last weekend’s AEW Revolution and Wednesday’s Dynamite. In terms of wrestlers recovering from Revolution, Kyle Fletcher was said to be heavily scratched up after his brutal cage match with Will Ospreay.

Mark Davis reportedly needed staples after the match. MJF was reportedly “okay” after his physical bout with Hangman Page, but Fightful noted that the former AEW World Champion was “very banged up.” Meanwhile, Will Ospreay was said to have walked out of the event with a limp but was said to have been doing “okay” after his cage match with Kyle Fletcher.

– Fightful also reports that the format for this week’s AEW Dynamite came together much later than usual. A talent who was said to be integral to the show could not make it to the event this week. As previously reported, Dave Meltzer reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio following Revolution that AEW did have a full card ready for Dynamite, but many wrestlers were “banged up” after the pay-per-view event, explaining why last Wednesday’s initial lineup was so light on matchups.

– Former TNA star Speedball Mike Bailey also made his AEW in-ring debut last Wednesday. Bailey won his AEW in-ring debut, beating The Beast Mortos in an AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament bout. Fightful notes that there had been a “couple of pitches” for Bailey’s debut.

– Fightful has an update on wrestler Vinny Pacifico, who was in action on last Wednesday’s Dynamite, teaming with Eli Thesus and Gabriel Aeros in a losing effort against The Opps (Hook, Katsuyori Shibata, and Samoa Joe). Pacifico reportedly had a piece of his tooth knocked out by Shibata during the matchup. Also, Pacifico was featured in a Times Square Billboard for the second time this week.