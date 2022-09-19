Update on WWE Content Possibly Leaving Hulu Next Week

A new report has an update on WWE’s content potentially leaving Hulu this week. As reported last week, WWE’s content on Hulu is currently listed as expiring on the 24th or 25th of September. That is still the case, and PWInsider reports that the content is scheduled to be pulled on Saturday as the existing deal is set to expire.

The site notes that the two sides are still trying to come to terms on a new deal, with talks ongoing regarding the matter. The current agreement expires before year’s end and if it does expire, it would mark the end of a working relationship that’s been ongoing since 2012.