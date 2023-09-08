Update on Upcoming Creative Plans For LA Knight

It was previously reported that LA Knight is said to be negotiating a contract extension with WWE, which is said to be close to done. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE is also gearing up to give the mega star a “mega push”.

Ratings for Knight’s segments and his merchandise sales have both been “very strong”, and his crowd reactions speak for themselves. WWE would have likely considered Knight’s popularity a fad, but Knight has success economically for them as well, which is why they’re set to go all in with him.