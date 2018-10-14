UPDATED: Multiple Sources Reporting WWE’s Crown Jewel Moving Forward in Saudi Arabia

UPDATE: Additionally, PWInsider is claiming after speaking to “a number WWE sources” earlier today (Oct. 14) that the plan is still to hold the Crown Jewel event on November 2 in Saudi Arabia.

The report also notes that unless “something drastic happens,” plans for the location of the event are not going to change. So, the current word from multiple sources is that the event, as of now, will still take place in Saudi Arabia.

ORIGINAL: As previously reported, WWE appeared to remove the location information for the scheduled Crown Jewel from their main page for the pay-per-view show, as well as the link to buy tickets from. Later on, Deadspin’s David Bixenspan addressed the issue on Twitter, with a WWE spokesperson telling him if anything like that happened, “it would be in error.” You can see those tweets below.

For what it’s worth, if anything about Crown Jewel *was* removed from WWE dot com, a WWE spokesman is telling me that it would be in error. “The event should be listed.” So let’s not get ahead of ourselves. — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) October 14, 2018

There's still a Crown Jewel event page under "shows." It doesn't have an entry on the "tickets and live events" page, but it didn't when I looked last week when I was writing my article, either. (I looked on either Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning.) — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) October 14, 2018

Additionally, Dave Meltzer reported for The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Wrestlezone.com) that “WWE has noted that Crown Jewel should be listed on their schedule.” Meltzer later shared the following tweet earlier today, saying the show in Saudi Arabia is “still on as scheduled.”

WWE says Saudi Arabia show is still on as scheduled. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) October 14, 2018

There have been calls for WWE to cancel or move locations for the event due to the recent disappearance of Saudi-born journalist and American resident Jamal Khashoggi, who is believed by Turkish authorities to have been kidnapped and possibly murdered while visiting a Saudi embassy in the country. WWE later released a statement that they are “monitoring” the situation.

Currently, WWE Crown Jewel is slated for November 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the King Saud University Stadium. If the still event moves forward as planned, it will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.