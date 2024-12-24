wrestling / News
Update on WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto Ticket Sales
– Per an update from WrestleTix, WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto 2025 has reached over 23,600 tickets sold. The Rogers Centre event currently has a setup for 29,670 ticket holders, and a reported 6,037 tickets are still available.
WrestleTix notes that the back four-to-five rows of the upper deck are still unopened, which is usually the case for most stadium events. Also, several floor sections still haven’t been opened up yet.
The upcoming premium live event will feature John Cena making his final WWE appearance in the Toronto market as part of his 2025 farewell tour.
WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto
Sat • Mar 01, 2025 • 6:30 PM
Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON
Available Tickets: 6,037
Current Setup: 29,670
Tickets Distributed: 23,633
🟢 First count
📅 Days until show: 68
💰 Resale: 895
🗒️ The back 4–5 rows in the upper deck remain unopened, as… pic.twitter.com/RAv2HGlAAi
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) December 23, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls WWE Firing Shawn Stasiak for Secretly Recording Locker Room
- Matt Hardy Discusses Eddie Edwards Slapping Fan At TNA Final Resolution
- Kevin Nash on Why Triple H Is Best Fit To Run WWE Creative
- Ric Flair Says The Biggest Thing In The Business Will Be Charlotte Flair Breaking World Title Record