– Per an update from WrestleTix, WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto 2025 has reached over 23,600 tickets sold. The Rogers Centre event currently has a setup for 29,670 ticket holders, and a reported 6,037 tickets are still available.

WrestleTix notes that the back four-to-five rows of the upper deck are still unopened, which is usually the case for most stadium events. Also, several floor sections still haven’t been opened up yet.

The upcoming premium live event will feature John Cena making his final WWE appearance in the Toronto market as part of his 2025 farewell tour.